BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $42.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.