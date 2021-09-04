BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $74.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

