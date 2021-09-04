Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $39.86 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.58 and its 200 day moving average is $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.