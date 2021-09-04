Beaxy (BXY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,932.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.65 million and $2,932.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.