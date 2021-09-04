Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.87

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €137.87 ($162.20) and traded as low as €62.04 ($72.99). Bechtle shares last traded at €63.04 ($74.16), with a volume of 143,799 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.71 ($197.31).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.39.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

