Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $29,000.

BBBY stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

