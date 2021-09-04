Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Reaches $328,237.23

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $328,237.23 and approximately $16,058.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

