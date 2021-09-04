Bella Protocol Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00005373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

