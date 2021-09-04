Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $8.23 million and $52,827.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 11,908,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,914,370 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

