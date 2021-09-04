Berry Data Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $638,986.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

