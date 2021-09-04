Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 12,210 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $53,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

