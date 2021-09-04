Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

