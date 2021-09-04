Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

