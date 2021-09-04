Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

