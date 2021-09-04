Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $234.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average is $217.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

