Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 789,890 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6,567.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,890 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $45,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $60.11.

