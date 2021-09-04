Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,814,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 319,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

