Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,073 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.08 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

