Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.