bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.17

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.17 ($36.67) and traded as low as €27.65 ($32.53). bet-at-home.com shares last traded at €27.70 ($32.59), with a volume of 5,221 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.46.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

