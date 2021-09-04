Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $316,511.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.76 or 0.07822550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,296.90 or 1.00299333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.94 or 0.00998946 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

