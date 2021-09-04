Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Beyond Meat worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 35.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYND opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

