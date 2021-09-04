Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

