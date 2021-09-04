BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stake Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.01 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

