BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Achieves $15.81 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $21.35 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.41 or 0.07834587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.80 or 0.99997499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00996234 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

