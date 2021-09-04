BiFi Hits Market Cap of $9.52 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $374,491.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00092555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00340811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

