Bigbom Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bigbom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $156,552.58 and approximately $65,833.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

