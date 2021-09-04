Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $103.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the highest is $103.82 million. Bill.com posted sales of $46.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $299.15.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Bill.com by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bill.com by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.