Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bill.com worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,035,124. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $297.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

