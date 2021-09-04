Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $83.11 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $494.27 or 0.00987302 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.11 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
