BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $997,938.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $21.48 or 0.00042928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $997,938.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.98 or 0.01239037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.