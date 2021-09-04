Binemon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.87 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.76 or 0.07822550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,296.90 or 1.00299333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.94 or 0.00998946 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

