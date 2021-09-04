Bintex Futures Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,762.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $115,902.30 and approximately $12,762.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00155125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.51 or 0.07815990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,105.01 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.00994493 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

