BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$7.80. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on BioSyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of C$98.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

