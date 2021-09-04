Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.33

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.33 ($40.39) and traded as low as €34.20 ($40.24). Biotest Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.20 ($40.24), with a volume of 873 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $682.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

