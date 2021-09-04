Birdchain Price Tops $0.0022 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $618,900.41 and approximately $174,958.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

