BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $1.59 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,129.54 or 1.00386647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001512 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

