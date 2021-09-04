Bitblocks One Day Volume Reaches $39.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $397,209.20 and $39.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,345.48 or 1.00396216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00074727 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

