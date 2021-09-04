Bitcloud Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $224,992.12 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,339.36 or 1.00321366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.00945844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00502635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00347070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00076048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,375,591 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.