bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.04 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

