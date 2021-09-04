BitCoal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. BitCoal has a market cap of $26,940.52 and approximately $597.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00607489 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

