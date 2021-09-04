Bitcoin 2 Hits One Day Volume of $63.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002477 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 111.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

