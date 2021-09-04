Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $11.88 million and $72.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

