Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.27 million and $179.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.