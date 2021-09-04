Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $110,026.78 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

