Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Tops $326.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.41 million and $326.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00323152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00167662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00207019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

