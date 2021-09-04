Bitcoin Rhodium Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

