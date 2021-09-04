Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.73 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,998.05 or 1.00012178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001685 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007961 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

