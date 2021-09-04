BitcoinZ Market Cap Reaches $3.31 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $6,407.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00318447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00168306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00206809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.