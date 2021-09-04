BitCore Price Hits $0.30 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $573,552.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,160.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.89 or 0.07772791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00433266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $708.40 or 0.01412271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00626684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.60 or 0.00607241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00384187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005907 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.